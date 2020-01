Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G model in India. It is the most premium Samsung smartwatch that you can buy. Besides offering standalone 4G connectivity, the fitness focussed wearable can detect over 30 workouts, continuously track your heart rate and also record your sleep data. ECG feature is also present, but it has not been activated yet. At around Rs 36,000, does the Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G make for a good purchase? Watch our review to find out.