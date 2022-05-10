comscore GIZMORE GIZFIT 910 PRO SMARTWATCH Review, With in-Built Speaker Bluetooth Calling & Music, Bold Metallic Body | BGR India
Gizmore launched its first 'Made in India' smartwatch GIZFIT 910 PRO. This smartwatch has been priced at Rs. 2499.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: May 10, 2022 3:07 PM IST

Gizmore launched its first ‘Made in India’ smartwatch GIZFIT 910 PRO. This smartwatch has been priced at Rs. 2499. The smartwatch features a 1.69-inch screen and comes equipped with an in-built AI voice assistant and Bluetooth calling capabilities. It packs with a powerful 7-day battery, the smartwatch also includes a built-in microphone and speaker for a truly connected experience. The watch is loaded with features and it’s not just for fitness enthusiasts but holds up medical features as well like blood pressure measurement, SPO2 and heartbeat. There is lots more. Well, how is the performance and is it value for money ? Watch the review.

