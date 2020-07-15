comscore Reviews Video | Latest update Reviews, Technology Video News and tips Video | BGR India

Videos

Watch Next

OnePlus 8 Camera Review 3.18

Reviews

OnePlus 8 Camera Review
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Camera Review 02.39

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Camera Review
Nokia 5310 Review 04.13

Reviews

Nokia 5310 Review
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review 6.04

Reviews

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review: Inexpensive and accessible

Is Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds the best in the sub-Rs 3,000 price segment? Watch our review to find out.

Staff   |    Published: July 15, 2020 5:49 PM IST

True Wireless Earbuds market is becoming the most popular audio category right now. Premium brands like Apple, Sennheiser, Samsung and Jabra have their own share but smartphone makers like Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo and Vivo are also making big headwinds. However, the segment truly stands out for the independent brands that are designing and launching new products. Hammer is one such brand. Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds is one of the newest from the company available for Rs 2,299 in India. Here is how it performed in our review.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Features

News