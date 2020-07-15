Is Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds the best in the sub-Rs 3,000 price segment? Watch our review to find out.

True Wireless Earbuds market is becoming the most popular audio category right now. Premium brands like Apple, Sennheiser, Samsung and Jabra have their own share but smartphone makers like Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo and Vivo are also making big headwinds. However, the segment truly stands out for the independent brands that are designing and launching new products. Hammer is one such brand. Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds is one of the newest from the company available for Rs 2,299 in India. Here is how it performed in our review.