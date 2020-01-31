Honor 9X Review

Honor has launched its latest budget-friendly 9X phone in India. It is the cheapest phone in the market with a pop-up camera. The device is competing against Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro, Realme 5 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy M30s. The Honor 9X costs Rs. 13,999 in the country. Some of the key highlights of the phone are a 6.59-inch notch-less screen, 4,000mAh battery, triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel sensor, and more. Here is our review for the Honor 9X.

In the meantime, you can also read our text review here for the Honor 9X.