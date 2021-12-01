HP VICTUS 16 Gaming Laptop Review: Worth buying?

HP launched a new series of gaming laptops called Victus. The new gaming laptops will be available with both AMD and Intel processors, along with Radeon and Nvidia GPUs. While the laptops with AMD processors are called HP Victus E series, the laptops with Intel processors are called HP Victus D series. Although the E series laptops are currently available on Amazon, the D series laptops will be available later via Reliance Digital’s online and offline stores.