Hyundai Venue 2022 First Drive Review and In depth Interior Features, To know more Watch the video

2022 Hyundai Venue Review: In terms of space, the Hyundai Venue has become a little more wider with a lot of leg room, and seats are also comfortable for your long drives. Watch the video for more details.

Hyundai Venue Facelift 2022 comes with dual tone dashboard and the piano finish that’s running all over which just gives it a much upgraded and premium look to the car. In terms of space also the car has become a little more wider, A lot of leg room, Seats are comfortable for your long drives or while going to the office or while you will driving it in the city you will be very comfortable. And also now you can adjust the driver seat in 4 different ways that too just by controlling these two buttons even more advanced and convenient, Steering wheel area you get steering mounted controls which are easily accessible and very convenient to use, and if you will look at the Digital cluster it has become much more advanced now all the information regarding your car tyre pressure, driving mode, temperature Fuel information and all are going to be shown in much wider screen.

The new Hyundai Venue Facelift 2022 comes with all new Colour TFT MID, So according to your driving mode it will reflect the colour on the screen. While you will be driving in normal mode: it will turn blue, In eco mode: it will turn green and in sports mode: it will go red. Advanced infotainment system, you get 8 inch HD infotainment screen with Bluelink connectivity, In built navigation and wireless smartphone connectivity which supports both Android auto and apple car play and works well and is quick and responsive and now Hyundai has added Multiple Language UI support as well, Now you can talk to your car 12 different languages another super cool feature. Ambient sound changes have been added, You can listen to Sounds of nature according to your mood.

In terms of connectivity, 2022 Hyundai Venue is the most Advanced Connected Mid size SUV in its segment with 60+ Bluelink connected features. The Hyundai Venue Kappa 1.0 Turbo GDi Petrol, Which is the 6 Speed Intelligent manual Transmission means IMT version, The maneuvering is simply amazing, the shifting of the gears feels very smooth no jerk at all while shifts your gear. Even the design of the steering wheel plays an important role since the D shaped design is very comfortable and very handy making your drive all the more smooth and comfortable.