INFINIX HOT 11 2020 : WORTH BUYING AT Rs. 8,999/- Check out the detailed review

Infinix launched it’s new smartphone at an introductory price of INR 8,999, the all new Infinix HOT 11 2022 . It comes with a refreshing new design, ergonomically stylish features, an improved camera and a massive battery. 

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: April 21, 2022 2:20 PM IST

Infinix launched it’s new smartphone at an introductory price of INR 8,999, the all new Infinix HOT 11 2022 . It comes with a refreshing new design, ergonomically stylish features, an improved camera and a massive battery.  It comes in a 4GB RAM/64GB memory variant and four exciting colour alternatives: Polar Black, Sunset Gold and Aurora Green.

 

The smartphone has a  brighter display, the all-new Infinix HOT 11 2022 stands out for its 6.7” FHD+ resolution. It is also the only device in the price segment to have a punch-hole display. Along with the big screen, the smartphone has a brightness of 500 NITS and a 1500:1 contrast ratio for a superior visual experience. To know more on this device and if it’s worth buying , watch this quick review.

