INFINIX INBOOK X1 | BUDGET LAPTOP LAUNCHED | REVIEW

Infinix has launched its first ever laptops in India. The series consists of three models that are available under two distinct titles, namely the InBook X1 and InBook X1 Pro. While the Infinix InBook X1 comes in Intel Core i3 and Core i5 processor options, the InBook X1 Pro has a single Intel Core i7 processor variant. All three Infinix laptops run on Windows 11 out-of-the-box and feature a 14-inch full-HD IPS display. The laptops also have up to 512GB of SSD storage and are equipped with 10th Gen Intel Core processors.

Infinix InBook X1 price in India starts at Rs. 35,999 for the Intel Core i3 variant that has 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage. The laptop also has the Intel Core i5 option that comes in 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage configuration and is priced at Rs. 45,999. The Infinix InBook X1 Pro, on the other hand, carries a price tag of Rs. 55,999 and is available in a single Intel Core i7 version that has 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. Find out more in our latest video!