Infinix S5 Lite Review

Infinix S5 Lite features a 6.6-inch display with a punch hole on the top left corner. If you are interested in the smartphone, check out our review video before making the purchase.

  • Published: November 15, 2019 1:14 PM IST

Smartphone maker Infinix has just launched its latest smartphone, the Infinix S5 Lite in the Indian market. Infinix has priced the smartphone at just Rs 7,999. The smartphone features a 6.6-inch display with a punch hole on the top left corner. This is the cheapest smartphone to offer a punch-hole display design in the market right now. Beyond the display, the smartphone features 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage.

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC with a 4,000mAh battery. It also comes with a triple camera setup including a 16-megapixel primary sensor. Infinix has also added a quad-flash unit with the rear camera for improved low-light images. How does the smartphone fair in daily use? It is worth your hard-earned money? Check our review video embedded above.

