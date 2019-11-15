Infinix S5 Lite Review

Smartphone maker Infinix has just launched its latest smartphone, the Infinix S5 Lite in the Indian market. Infinix has priced the smartphone at just Rs 7,999. The smartphone features a 6.6-inch display with a punch hole on the top left corner. This is the cheapest smartphone to offer a punch-hole display design in the market right now. Beyond the display, the smartphone features 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage.

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC with a 4,000mAh battery. It also comes with a triple camera setup including a 16-megapixel primary sensor. Infinix has also added a quad-flash unit with the rear camera for improved low-light images. How does the smartphone fair in daily use? It is worth your hard-earned money? Check our review video embedded above.