INFINIX SMART 6 launched in India First look ,Price and Features- Watch video

Infinix Smart 6 will be available exclusively on Flipkart from May 6th 2022 at just INR 7499. SMART 6 will come in four colour variants: Polar Black, Heart of Ocean, Light Sea Green and Starry Purple.

Nitin Gupta | Published: April 27, 2022 2:38 PM IST