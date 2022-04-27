comscore Screen Shot 2013-01-03 at 12.19.02 PM | BGR India

INFINIX SMART 6 launched in India First look ,Price and Features- Watch video

Infinix Smart 6 will be available exclusively on Flipkart from May 6th 2022 at just INR 7499. SMART 6 will come in four colour variants: Polar Black, Heart of Ocean, Light Sea Green and Starry Purple.

Nitin Gupta   |    Published: April 27, 2022 2:38 PM IST

Infinix SMART 6 has been launched in India today (INFINIX SMARTPHONE LAUNCHED). Infinix is the premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION Group that has SMART 6(INFINIX SMART 6 FIRST LOOK). The device comes with the highest storage, bigger & brighter screen,(INFINIX SMART 6 FEATURES) a fingerprint sensor, and several other category-first cutting-edge features. This will be available exclusively on Flipkart (INFINIX SMART 6 PRICE)from May 6th 2022 at just INR 7499.

