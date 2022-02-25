Infinix Zero 5G: Best buy at Rs 19,999? | 10 Talking Points

Infinix Zero 5G is the first 5G smartphone offered by the company. It boasts top-flight features including a 6.78-inch FHD+ LCD panel, a 48-megapixel triple rear camera set-up and a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging system. To keep the phone alive, the company packs MediaTek Dimensity 900 System-on-Chip. The smartphone runs on its own XOS v10 software based on Android 11. Despite all these good features, certain things about the new Infinix smartphone may disappoint users. To find out in detail, watch our latest video!