iPhone 13 Review : Should you buy ? | Apple iPhone 13 Price, Camera | Everything you need to know

Apple launched the all-new iPhone 13 series earlier this month. The new series consists of four smartphones — iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. All the four iPhones went on pre-order last week in India. Now, the devices are up for sale in the country. The iPhone 13 series is powered by the company’s own A15 Bionic chipset and runs iOS 15 operating system. The all-new iPhone 13 series sports a similar design as the iPhone 12. Apple has kept the iPhone 13 series the same as the launch price of iPhone 12.