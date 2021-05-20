iQOO 7 Legend vs OnePlus 9R: Comparison after real-world usage, which one to buy

The iQOO 7 Legend and OnePlus 9R are competing for your attention and only one has what it takes to go home with you. Which one is it?
The OnePlus 9R starting at Rs 39,990 offers a capable Snapdragon 870 chip, a 120Hz OLED display, a 65W fast charging, and decent cameras – enough to keep the performance enthusiast, right? iQOO thought of joining the party with the iQOO 7 Legend, also starting at Rs 39,999. It has the more powerful Snapdragon 888 chip, a better set of cameras, a superior display, an even faster charging and a stunning design. Which one is a better choice then? We find out