iQOO 7 Legend vs OnePlus 9R: Comparison after real-world usage, which one to buy

The iQOO 7 Legend and OnePlus 9R are competing for your attention and only one has what it takes to go home with you. Which one is it?

Amritanshu Mukherjee   |    Published: May 20, 2021 8:30 PM IST

The OnePlus 9R starting at Rs 39,990 offers a capable Snapdragon 870 chip, a 120Hz OLED display, a 65W fast charging, and decent cameras – enough to keep the performance enthusiast, right? iQOO thought of joining the party with the iQOO 7 Legend, also starting at Rs 39,999. It has the more powerful Snapdragon 888 chip, a better set of cameras, a superior display, an even faster charging and a stunning design. Which one is a better choice then? We find out

