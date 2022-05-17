iQOO Z6 Pro 5G mobile was recently launched in India. The smartphone comes with a 90 Hz refresh rate . It has an impressive flat display of 6.44-inch touchscreen offering a resolution of 1080x2404 pixels (FHD+) at a pixel density of 409 pixels per inch (ppi).

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G mobile was recently launched in India. The smartphone comes with a 90 Hz refresh rate . It has an impressive flat display of 6.44-inch touchscreen offering a resolution of 1080×2404 pixels (FHD+) at a pixel density of 409 pixels per inch (ppi). iQOO Z6 Pro 5G is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor. It comes with 6GB of RAM to start with. The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G runs Android 12 and is powered by a 4700mAh non-removable battery. The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G supports proprietary fast charging. As far as the cameras are concerned, the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G on the rear packs a triple camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel (f/1.79) primary camera; an 8-megapixel (f/2.2, ultra wide-angle) camera, and a 2-megapixel (f/2.4, macro) camera. It has a single front camera setup for selfies, featuring a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G runs Funtouch OS 12 is based on Android 12 and packs 128GB of inbuilt storage. The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G is a dual-SIM (GSM and GSM) mobile that accepts Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM cards. It’s pretty light-weight and comfortable to use weighs 187.00 grams. It was launched in Legion Sky and Phantom Dusk colours. It bears a plastic body. Talking about the connectivity options, iQOO Z6 Pro 5G include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, GPS, Bluetooth v5.20, USB Type-C, 3G, 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India) , and 5G with active 4G on both SIM cards. As of 17th May 2022, iQOO Z6 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 23,999. But, the introductory price for a while is Rs. 19,990/-.