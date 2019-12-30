Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Review: Is this an affordable ThinkPad for business users?

With the ThinkBook series, Lenovo is trying to redefine the business laptop market. The leading PC maker is trying to appeal to young users with its new enterprise notebook. The first thing you will notice is the design, which is a departure from that seen on the ThinkPad range. The laptop comes with 10th generation Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The 14-inch Full HD display is bright but not bright enough for use outdoors. It has a good array of ports, a backlit keyboard but the trackpad fails to impress. So, is this the business laptop to buy in this segment? Watch our review to find out.