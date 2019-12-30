comscore Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Review: Is this an affordable ThinkPad for business users? | BGR India

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Review: Is this an affordable ThinkPad for business users?

Reviews

Is the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 an affordable ThinkPad for business users? Watch our review to find out.

  • Published: December 30, 2019 8:57 PM IST

With the ThinkBook series, Lenovo is trying to redefine the business laptop market. The leading PC maker is trying to appeal to young users with its new enterprise notebook. The first thing you will notice is the design, which is a departure from that seen on the ThinkPad range. The laptop comes with 10th generation Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The 14-inch Full HD display is bright but not bright enough for use outdoors. It has a good array of ports, a backlit keyboard but the trackpad fails to impress. So, is this the business laptop to buy in this segment? Watch our review to find out.

  • Published Date: December 30, 2019 8:57 PM IST

Featured Videos

Top 5 Fitness Trackers and smartwatches under Rs 15000
2:05
Features
Top 5 Fitness Trackers and smartwatches under Rs 15000
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review
3:29

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review
How to Check and Pay E-challan Online
1:08

Features

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro First Look
1:48

Hands On

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro First Look

Reviews

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Review

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Review

BoAt Airdopes 201 Review
3:14

BoAt Airdopes 201 Review

Realme Buds Air Review
5:8

Realme Buds Air Review

Realme X2 Review
4:37

Realme X2 Review

News

Top 5 smartphones that recently got a price cut in India

Top 5 smartphones that recently got a price cut in India

Top 5 Announcements from Microsoft Surface Event 2019
2:00

Top 5 Announcements from Microsoft Surface Event 2019

Google Pixel Event: Top 5 announcements
1:18

Google Pixel Event: Top 5 announcements

Apple WWDC 2019 announcements

Apple WWDC 2019 announcements

Hands On

Samsung The Wall: Top five highlights
3:04

Samsung The Wall: Top five highlights

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Cinematic Unboxing and Setup

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Cinematic Unboxing and Setup

Vivo V17 Unboxing

Vivo V17 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy Fold Unboxing
1:53

Samsung Galaxy Fold Unboxing

Features

Smart products Xiaomi should launch in India
03:03

Smart products Xiaomi should launch in India

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India
1:50

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Apple iPhone 11 Pro: Tips, tricks and hidden features
4:58

Apple iPhone 11 Pro: Tips, tricks and hidden features