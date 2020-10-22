Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i runs on the latest Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i has been updated for 2020 with the latest Intel 10th Gen processors. After using the laptop for two weeks, it comes across as a great work-from-home companion for a lightweight Windows ultrabook. The Yoga Slim 7i starts at Rs 78,490 for the base variant with an Intel Core i5 processor paired to 512GB RAM and NVIDIA MX350 GPU. We list five reasons as to why we think you should get the Lenovo laptop as soon as possible. For our full review, head over to BGR India for the written review.