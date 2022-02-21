Logitech's new wireless mechanical POP keyboard & mouse

Logitech launched POP Keys and POP Mouse, the newest products in the Logitech Studio Series to bring character, joy and self-expression to your work routine. The release of the new mouse and mechanical keyboard redefine what your personal workspace can look like with three vibrant new aesthetics.

Both POP products empower multi-device creativity, connecting to up to three devices at a time via Bluetooth or the Logi Bolt wireless receiver. Each also comes with the promise of durability and long-lasting battery life—a signature of Logitech products.

POP Keys and POP Mouse are the latest addition to Logitech’s Studio Series. The series also features the minimalist Pebble mouse, K580 and K380 keyboards. POP Keys works with macOS, Windows, iOS, ipadOS, Chrome OS and Android, and POP Mouse works with Windows, macOS, iPadOS, Chrome OS and Linux.