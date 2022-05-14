Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 200 2022 – First Drive Review

So, what new features does the C-class offer?. We’ve tried to find the answer for you in this video.

The next-generation C-class Benz, dubbed the “Baby S-class,” benefits from a slew of upgrades and digital improvements, making it an international bestseller with best-in-class comfort and cutting-edge tech. The C-class is one of the Mercedes-best-selling Benz models worldwide, with over 30000 delighted customers in 2021 and a newer benchmark for current-generation luxury cars.

