Mi Watch Revolve Active Review

Mi Watch Revolve Active offers tons of features from SpO2 monitor, Alexa support, over 100 sports modes at an appealing price of Rs 9,999. The Xiaomi smartwatch features a vibrant AMOLED display and promises more than a week’s worth of backup. But can it beat the OnePlus Watch? We find out in our review.