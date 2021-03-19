comscore Micromax In 1 first look price in India camera features

Videos

Watch Next

Asus ROG Phone 5 first look: Heavy on hardware with minor cosmetic updates 3.07

Reviews

Asus ROG Phone 5 first look: Heavy on hardware with minor cosmetic updates
Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro Max first impressions: There's a lot on offer here .

Reviews

Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro Max first impressions: There's a lot on offer here
Nokia 3.4 review: Is it worth buying at Rs 11,999? 5.37

Reviews

Nokia 3.4 review: Is it worth buying at Rs 11,999?
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus review 4.00

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus review

Micromax In 1 with 48-megapixel triple cameras, Android 10: First look

Micromax In 1 first look: Some key features of Micromax In 1 are a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, FHD+ display, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. 

Hansa Verma   |    Published: March 19, 2021 3:48 PM IST

Micromax In 1 has been launched in India at a starting introductory price of Rs 9,999 for the base storage model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The company has said that the variant will sell at Rs 10,499 after the first sale on March 26 on Flipkart. Similarly, the 6GB RAM+128GB storage variant introductory price is Rs 11,499, but it will be available at Rs 11,999 after the first sale. Some key features of Micromax In 1 are a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, FHD+ display, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Features

News

Sponsored