Micromax In 1 has been launched in India at a starting introductory price of Rs 9,999 for the base storage model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The company has said that the variant will sell at Rs 10,499 after the first sale on March 26 on Flipkart. Similarly, the 6GB RAM+128GB storage variant introductory price is Rs 11,499, but it will be available at Rs 11,999 after the first sale. Some key features of Micromax In 1 are a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, FHD+ display, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.