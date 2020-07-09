2020 marks the 8th year of the series and as the name suggests; Surface Pro 7 is the seventh generation. Here is our review of the latest Surface Pro 7 tablet.

Microsoft recently launched its latest Surface lineup of devices in India. The lineup includes the ARM-based Microsoft Surface Pro X, and the updated Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3. 2020 marks the 8th year of the series and as the name suggests; Surface Pro 7 is the seventh generation. In all these years, the flagship Surface Pro still stands apart. Surface Pro has maintained its spot as the top Windows tablet and is likely the de facto recommendation for many. This has ensured that the product lineup commands constant interest and popularity. A couple of weeks after the India launch, Microsoft shared a review unit for the Surface Pro 7 with us. Here is our review of the latest Surface Pro 7 tablet. In the meantime, you can also read our text review for the tablet here.