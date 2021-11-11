comscore moto e40 Review in English | Is it a Best Budget Smartphone ? | BGR India

Moto E40 is the newest smartphone in the E series and is the successor to the Moto E7 Plus and the Motor E7 Power in India.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: November 11, 2021 7:04 PM IST

Moto E40 is the newest smartphone in the E series and is the successor to the Moto E7 Plus and the Motor E7 Power in India. This new smartphone brings new hardware and features which are uncommon in this segment of the market. Its a Budget smartphone which offers some good decent specifications and features. In this video we will find out whether Moto e40 will be a great contender in the list of budget smartphone. Watch this video to know more.

