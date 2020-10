At Rs 9,499, the Moto E7 Plus is a great deal for budding photographers.

The Motorola E7 Plus is one of the few budget smartphones in its price category with a quad-camera setup. The 48-megapixel main camera is promising with its photo quality, both in daylight and night. Join us as we take the Motorola E7 Plus’s dual cameras out for a spin. For our full review, head over to BGR India for the written review.