Motorola Edge 20 Pro Review in English, Affordable Premium Smartphone, BGR India

Motorola Edge 20 Pro has been launched in India recently. This is the third smartphone that the brand announced under the Motorola Edge 20 series. Some of the key features of the smartphone include a 144Hz AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, triple rear cameras, a stock Android-like experience, 5G support and, 30W fast charging. Watch this video to know more.