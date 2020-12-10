comscore Motorola Moto G 5G review | BGR India

Motorola Moto G 5G review

The Moto G 5G is one surprise package that got everyone’s attention. Here's our full review.

Amritanshu Mukherjee   |    Published: December 10, 2020 8:53 PM IST

The Moto G 5G is one surprise package that got everyone’s attention. For a price of Rs 20,999, you are getting a Snapdragon 750G phone complete with a stock Android interface, a mega 5000mAh battery, and some decent cameras. That’s a combo I haven’t heard in a while, especially above Rs 20,000. The OnePlus Nord comes close but you now have to pay Rs 28,000 to get your hands on it. Also, the Google Pixel 4a is almost Rs 11,000 extra.

Is it worth it? We find out in our review. Also, head over to BGR India for the fully detailed review.

