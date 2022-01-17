Motorola Moto G31: Best buy at Rs 12,999? | 10 Talking Points

Motorola Moto G31 is the company’s budget smartphone which packs decent specs and features. Starting at Rs 12,999 for Indian users, the Moto G31 boasts a FHD AMOLED display, a Helio G85 SoC, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera system and a 5000mAh battery among other things. Motorola includes a few options in the smartphone for connectivity like GPS, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. To find out more about the budget device, watch our latest video!