MSI Prestige 15 Review: An all-round champion

MSI refreshed its laptop lineup with the latest hardware late last year. The company added Intel 10th generation chips along with the latest Nvidia graphics cards across its lineup. As part of the refresh, we also saw this hardware in its premium MSI Prestige 15. Taking a closer look, we realize the company is selling two different variants of the MSI Prestige 15. The only difference between both the variants is the screen resolution. Both models feature a 15.6 IPS-level display. We got our hands on the more premium 4K model. I have been using the laptop for about three weeks now. How does the Prestige 15 stand against its rivals? Let’s find out in our review. In the meantime, you can read our text review for more details here.