comscore NoiseFit Evolve Smartwatch Review | BGR India

NoiseFit Evolve Smartwatch Review

Is the Noise NoiseFit Evolve worth your money? How does it stand when compared with other smartwatches in the Indian market? Let's find out.

  • Published: January 7, 2020 6:28 PM IST

Noise launched its latest NoiseFit Evolve smartwatch series about a month back. This new series includes the NoiseFit Evolve and the NoiseFit Evolve Sport. The regular NoiseFit Evolve is also priced at just Rs 5,499. The new NoiseFit series has allowed the company to enter the highly competitive space of smartwatches, and fitness bands. In addition, Noise is likely to take on the likes of Huawei Amazfit, Intex, Xiaomi, Lenovo, and more. Is the Noise NoiseFit Evolve worth your money? How does it stand when compared with other smartwatches in the Indian market? Let’s find out.

You can read our text review in the link below:

NoiseFit Evolve Smartwatch Review: Trying its best to leave a mark

  • Published Date: January 7, 2020 6:28 PM IST

