We got our hands on the Rs 11,999 Nokia 3.4 and used it for two weeks. Here's the full review.

The Nokia 3.4 is the company’s latest addition to the budget smartphone space at a price of Rs 11,999. With a Snapdragon 460 chip, a 4000mAh battery, a 6.3-inch display, and a triple rear camera setup, the Nokia 3.4 is the only Android One device in its category. Does that make it enough to pick it up over a Redmi Note 9 or a Realme 7i? Find out in our review.