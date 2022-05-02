Nokia G21 Review, Comes with AI- Imaging and Long Lasting Battery, Check out the Detailed Review

Nokia G21 was launched in India at price of Rs. 12,999/- . This is a new budget smartphone in India. The Nokia G21 comes as a successor to the Nokia G20 launched last year in India.

Nokia G21 was launched in India at price of Rs. 12,999/- . This is a new budget smartphone in India. The Nokia G21 comes as a successor to the Nokia G20 launched last year in India. The device features a 90Hz display. Enjoy more of what you love for longer, on a bigger, brighter screen. Nokia G21 combines a jaw-dropping 3-day battery-life with seamless performance – plus a breathtaking 50 MP camera featuring AI imaging technology. It’s super-tough too, inside and out, with a sleek polycarbonate shell, 2× more security updates than the competition, 2 years of OS updates and a 30-day trial of ExpressVPN. For more on the device , watch the full review here.