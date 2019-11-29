comscore Nubia Red Magic 3S Review | BGR India

Nubia Red Magic 3S Review

Reviews

Red Magic 3S is likely to take on its competition including Asus, Black Shark, and other flagship smartphone makers. Here is our review for the gaming smartphone.

  • Published: November 29, 2019 4:43 PM IST

Smartphone market Nubia launched its latest gaming smartphone, the Red Magic 3S in the Indian market. Taking a look at the specifications, the smartphone features Snapdragon 855+ SoC, along with Adreno 640 GPU. The smartphone also features an interesting design along with an LED strip and illuminated Nubia logo on the back. Red Magic 3S is likely to take on its competition including Asus, Black Shark, and other flagship smartphone makers. If you are looking for a new gaming smartphone then Nubia Red Magic 3S is likely in the shortlist. Check out our review for answers to any questions that you may have. Read our text review for more details.

  • Published Date: November 29, 2019 4:43 PM IST

Featured Videos

Top 5 Fitness Trackers and smartwatches under Rs 15000
2:05
Features
Top 5 Fitness Trackers and smartwatches under Rs 15000
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review
3:29

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review
How to Check and Pay E-challan Online
1:08

Features

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro First Look
1:48

Hands On

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro First Look

Reviews

Nubia Red Magic 3S Review
4:34

Nubia Red Magic 3S Review

Realme 5S Review
3:25

Realme 5S Review

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle HR Review
3:42

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle HR Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE Review
3:23

Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE Review

News

Top 5 smartphones that recently got a price cut in India

Top 5 smartphones that recently got a price cut in India

Top 5 Announcements from Microsoft Surface Event 2019
2:00

Top 5 Announcements from Microsoft Surface Event 2019

Google Pixel Event: Top 5 announcements
1:18

Google Pixel Event: Top 5 announcements

Apple WWDC 2019 announcements

Apple WWDC 2019 announcements

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy Fold Unboxing
1:53

Samsung Galaxy Fold Unboxing

Realme 5s First Impressions
2:17

Realme 5s First Impressions

Realme 5S Unboxing
2:08

Realme 5S Unboxing

Realme X2 Pro: First Impressions

Realme X2 Pro: First Impressions

Features

Top 5 features of Moto Razr
1:14

Top 5 features of Moto Razr

How to access Disney+ in India
1:26

How to access Disney+ in India

How to play YouTube videos in the background
1:43

How to play YouTube videos in the background

How to use Pro Triggers on Nubia Red Magic 3S
1:53

How to use Pro Triggers on Nubia Red Magic 3S