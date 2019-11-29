Nubia Red Magic 3S Review

Smartphone market Nubia launched its latest gaming smartphone, the Red Magic 3S in the Indian market. Taking a look at the specifications, the smartphone features Snapdragon 855+ SoC, along with Adreno 640 GPU. The smartphone also features an interesting design along with an LED strip and illuminated Nubia logo on the back. Red Magic 3S is likely to take on its competition including Asus, Black Shark, and other flagship smartphone makers. If you are looking for a new gaming smartphone then Nubia Red Magic 3S is likely in the shortlist. Check out our review for answers to any questions that you may have. Read our text review for more details.