OnePlus 10T Review: Is it worth buying? Check out our detailed review here

OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 10T at a global launch event. The phone arrived in India soon after at a price point of Rs 44,999. The phone is a part of the company’s OnePlus 10 series smartphones and it comes with some of the top of the line features such as a 6.7-inch 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, 50MP triple camera setup, and a 4,800mAh battery. With these features and more, it offers better value than the OnePlus 10 Pro, but it isn’t a mind-blowing device. While you do get some exceptional features, such as a long battery life, it entirely depends on your choice and preference for a smartphone. I’d recommend this phone to anyone who wishes for an excellent budget-friendly device with a bit of an off-beat on-screen quality and software.