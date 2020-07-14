As the OnePlus 8 is on open sale, we thought of publishing a video offering a more detailed look at the handset's camera performance.

The OnePlus 8 smartphone is currently on open sale in India. The device packs some of the top-end features. You get Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, AMOLED display, a 4,300mAh battery, and decent rear cameras. As the handset is on open sale, we thought of publishing a video offering a more detailed look at the OnePlus 8 camera performance. So, if you have any doubts about how good or bad is the camera quality of the handset, you can watch our video. You can check out the full review of OnePlus 8 here.