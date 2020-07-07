We have already published the full review of the OnePlus 8 Pro on our BGR India website, and we thought of giving you a more detailed look at the camera experience.

The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 54,999 in India and is the best deal you can get today. It offers quad rear camera setup, including two 48-megapixel Sony sensors. You also get a flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC, wireless charging support, IP68 rating, 30W fast charge, QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, and much more. We have already published the full review of the OnePlus 8 Pro on our BGR India website, and we thought of giving you a more detailed look at the camera experience. So, if you are worried about the device’s camera performance, then watch our video to know more about it.