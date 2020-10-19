OnePlus 8T camera review

The OnePlus 8T has finally been launched. The new phone from OnePlus comes with support for 65W fast charger, a 120Hz refresh rate display, AMOLED panel, Snapdragon 865 SoC, and more. The OnePlus 8T w

The OnePlus 8T has finally been launched. The new phone from OnePlus comes with support for 65W fast charger, a 120Hz refresh rate display, AMOLED panel, Snapdragon 865 SoC, and more. The OnePlus 8T will go on sale via Amazon.in and its price in India starts from Rs 42,999. This price is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The open sale of the handset will take place from October 17. For our full review, head over to BGR India for the written review.