OnePlus 9 Pro offers the best in class 120Hz Fluid display, powerful Snapdragon 888 SoC, up to 12GB RAM, and 65W fast charging solution, but is worth buying?

OnePlus 9 Pro, the new flagship from the Chinese brand is trying to capture the premium Android title with a class-leading high-refresh-rate display, hyperfast performance and exceptionally fast charging solution. But with the new Hasselblad-branded cameras in the frame, can it really give the best shot? We find out in our review.