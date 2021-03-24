The OnePlus 9 has been launched in India and comes with top of the line specifications like a Snapdragon 888 processor and up to 12GB RAM. Here's our review.

The OnePlus 9 is the latest addition to the illustrious lineup of flagship smartphones in the Indian market and the phone has been the talk of the town for quite some time. The partnership with camera technology giant Hasselblad could be the game-changer for the company but there’s a lot more that’s on offer with the OnePlus 9. We had the opportunity of using the smartphone for a couple of weeks and here’s our review of the OnePlus 9.