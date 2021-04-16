OnePlus 9R review: Very reasonable, easy to recommend

The OnePlus 9R is the most affordable OnePlus 9 series device in India starting at a price of Rs 39,999. Should you buy it? Find out in our video.

The OnePlus 9R is the most affordable OnePlus 9 series device in India starting at a price of Rs 39,999. The Snapdragon 870 chip promises top-tier performance and OxygenOS 11 is one of the best custom Android experiences you can have today. The cameras aren’t going to excite shutterbugs but an all-day battery life coupled with the 65W fast charging makes up for it. Should you buy it? Find out in our video.

For the written review, visit BGR India.