OnePlus 9R review: Very reasonable, easy to recommend

The OnePlus 9R is the most affordable OnePlus 9 series device in India starting at a price of Rs 39,999. Should you buy it? Find out in our video. 

Amritanshu Mukherjee   |    Published: April 16, 2021 1:45 PM IST

The OnePlus 9R is the most affordable OnePlus 9 series device in India starting at a price of Rs 39,999. The Snapdragon 870 chip promises top-tier performance and OxygenOS 11 is one of the best custom Android experiences you can have today. The cameras aren’t going to excite shutterbugs but an all-day battery life coupled with the 65W fast charging makes up for it. Should you buy it? Find out in our video. 

For the written review, visit BGR India. 

