OnePlus Band review: Is it better than Xiaomi Mi Band 5?

OnePlus Band review: At Rs 2,499, OnePlus Band looks like a good option to consider. Should you buy the OnePlus fitness band or Xiaomi Mi Band 5? Watch video to know.

OnePlus Band launched in India with a price starting at Rs 2,499. The fitness band is available in the country across Flipkart, Amazon, OnePlus.in and offline stores across the country. The OnePlus Band looks unique and stands out from the crowded space. Let’s take a look at whether the OnePlus fitness band is better than the Xiaomi Mi Band 5, which launched in India last year at Rs 2,499, Realme Band, Honor Band, and other fitness bands available in the country.