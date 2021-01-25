comscore OnePlus Band review: Is it better than Xiaomi Mi Band 5?

Videos

Watch Next

Xiaomi Mi 10i review 5.01

Reviews

Xiaomi Mi 10i review
Moto G9 Power review 1.99

Reviews

Moto G9 Power review
Motorola Moto G 5G review 4.66

Reviews

Motorola Moto G 5G review
Apple iPhone 12 review 6.30

Reviews

Apple iPhone 12 review

OnePlus Band review: Is it better than Xiaomi Mi Band 5?

OnePlus Band review: At Rs 2,499, OnePlus Band looks like a good option to consider. Should you buy the OnePlus fitness band or Xiaomi Mi Band 5? Watch video to know.

Sneha Saha   |    Published: January 25, 2021 10:02 AM IST

OnePlus Band launched in India with a price starting at Rs 2,499. The fitness band is available in the country across Flipkart, Amazon, OnePlus.in and offline stores across the country. The OnePlus Band looks unique and stands out from the crowded space. Let’s take a look at whether the OnePlus fitness band is better than the Xiaomi Mi Band 5, which launched in India last year at Rs 2,499, Realme Band, Honor Band, and other fitness bands available in the country.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Features

News