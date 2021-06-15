OnePlus Nord CE 5G review: Good display, performance at an affordable price

With the OnePlus Nord CE 5G the company is focussing on all of the core features that a consumer would require. But is it the phone for you? Find out here.

OnePlus launched its Nord CE 5G a few days ago, which it is calling the Core Edition. The device is basically meant to provide consumers with all of the core features they would need at an affordable price. The company’s philosophy aside, the Nord CE 5G seems like a very good deal, on paper. With the return of the 3.5mm headphone jack paired with other core features, should the Nord CE be your next smartphone? Find out in our review.