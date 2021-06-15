comscore OnePlus Nord CE 5G review: Good display performance at an affordable price

Videos

Watch Next

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Review: Not a major update 6.42

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Review: Not a major update
Realme X7 Max 5G review: The leap pays off this time 3.83

Reviews

Realme X7 Max 5G review: The leap pays off this time
Redmi Watch Review: A good contender against Realme Watch, Amazfit Bip U 5.54

Reviews

Redmi Watch Review: A good contender against Realme Watch, Amazfit Bip U
iQOO 7 Legend vs OnePlus 9R: Comparison after real-world usage, which one to buy 3.32

Reviews

iQOO 7 Legend vs OnePlus 9R: Comparison after real-world usage, which one to buy

OnePlus Nord CE 5G review: Good display, performance at an affordable price

With the OnePlus Nord CE 5G the company is focussing on all of the core features that a consumer would require. But is it the phone for you? Find out here.

Karanveer Singh Arora   |    Published: June 15, 2021 6:46 PM IST

OnePlus launched its Nord CE 5G a few days ago, which it is calling the Core Edition. The device is basically meant to provide consumers with all of the core features they would need at an affordable price. The company’s philosophy aside, the Nord CE 5G seems like a very good deal, on paper. With the return of the 3.5mm headphone jack paired with other core features, should the Nord CE be your next smartphone? Find out in our review.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Features

News

Sponsored