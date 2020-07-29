comscore Reviews Video | Latest update Reviews, Technology Video News and tips Video | BGR India

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Does OnePlus Nord manage to deliver? Should you consider Nord as your next smartphone? Check out answers to these and many more queries in my OnePlus Nord review here.

Staff   |    Published: July 29, 2020 9:48 AM IST

One of the most anticipated and hyped smartphone for the year, OnePlus Nord is finally here. The smartphone maker shared the details around the device in a launch event about a week back on July 21, 2020. Nord is the spiritual successor to the OnePlus X and comes almost five years after the latter device. In fact, it is the first smartphone to hit the sub-Rs 30,000 segment in the last four years.

We got our hands on the device about 10 days back. The device is currently available for pre-order on Amazon India and OnePlus Experience stores across the country. However, before the purchase, you likely have multiple questions regarding the device. Does OnePlus Nord manage to deliver? Should you consider Nord as your next smartphone? Check out answers to these and many more queries in my OnePlus Nord review here. You can also read the text review here after the video for more details.

