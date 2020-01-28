Oppo F15 Review: Challenger to Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Realme X2

With Oppo F15, Oppo wants to challenge Xiaomi and Realme in the mid-range smartphone market. It is one of the best designed smartphone in the market. However, it fails to justify the price of Rs 19,990. Powered by MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, it offers 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. There is quad rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. Backed by a 4,000mAh battery, it runs ColorOS 6 and comes in two colors. The big question is whether you should buy the smartphone? Watch our full review to find out.