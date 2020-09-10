comscore Oppo F17 Pro Camera Review | BGR India

Videos

Watch Next

Nokia 5.3 Camera Review 02.57

Reviews

Nokia 5.3 Camera Review
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review: The king of the hill 8.10

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review: The king of the hill
Realme C12 Camera Review 3.02

Reviews

Realme C12 Camera Review
Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review 3.18

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review

Oppo F17 Pro Camera Review

If you have any plans to buy the Oppo F17 Pro, but want to check the camera quality first, then watch the video to know more.

Staff   |    Published: September 10, 2020 7:36 PM IST

The Oppo F17 Pro has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs 22,990. It is currently competing against OnePlus Nord, Realme X3, and other phones under Rs 25,000. The new mid-range device offers a total of six cameras and we thought of testing them to give you a detailed look at the Oppo F17 Pro’s camera performance. If you have any plans to buy this phone, but want to check the camera quality first, then watch the video to know more.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Features

News