Oppo F17 Pro Camera Review

The Oppo F17 Pro has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs 22,990. It is currently competing against OnePlus Nord, Realme X3, and other phones under Rs 25,000. The new mid-range device offers a total of six cameras and we thought of testing them to give you a detailed look at the Oppo F17 Pro’s camera performance. If you have any plans to buy this phone, but want to check the camera quality first, then watch the video to know more.