Oppo K10 5G : Launched in India , first look, features and price revealed- Watch Video

Talking about the specifications , the OPPO K10 5G sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen of 90Hz refresh rate. It has 8GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage. Imaging is covered by a dual-camera array on the back -- a 48MP primary camera of an f/1.7 aperture and a 2MP depth camera sensor of an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the phone has an 8MP camera sensor for face unlock mechanism, selfies, video calls, and more.
Oppo launched another smartphone in India today, the Oppo K10 5g. Based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 system-on-chip powered 4G model of the same name, the OPPO K10 5G is a new variant with support for 5G powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. Oppo K10 5G has been launched at Rs. 17,499, this will be available on Flipkart, OPPO Online Store from June 15. This runs Android 12 operating system-based ColorOS 12.1 interface. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, supported by 33W SUPERVOOC fast wired charging. Know more on this , in this video.