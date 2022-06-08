Oppo K10 5G : Launched in India , first look, features and price revealed- Watch Video

Talking about the specifications , the OPPO K10 5G sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen of 90Hz refresh rate. It has 8GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage. Imaging is covered by a dual-camera array on the back -- a 48MP primary camera of an f/1.7 aperture and a 2MP depth camera sensor of an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the phone has an 8MP camera sensor for face unlock mechanism, selfies, video calls, and more.

Nitin Gupta | Published: June 8, 2022 3:52 PM IST