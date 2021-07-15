comscore Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G review: For the glorious purpose of glowing | BGR India

Videos

Watch Next

Realme Narzo 30 5G Review: Future-ready but does the future need it? 2.75

Reviews

Realme Narzo 30 5G Review: Future-ready but does the future need it?
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite review 2.73

Reviews

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite review
Mi Watch Revolve Active Review 2.26

Reviews

Mi Watch Revolve Active Review
Poco M3 Pro 5G video review: Too ahead of its time 3.25

Reviews

Poco M3 Pro 5G video review: Too ahead of its time

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G review: For the glorious purpose of glowing

The Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G focuses on the premium experience that is capable of turning heads at any instance. It is “flagship-fast”, but does it justify itself over a OnePlus 9R?

Amritanshu Mukherjee   |    Published: July 15, 2021 7:55 PM IST

The Reno 6 series is the next chapter for Oppo in India. Both the Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro are two of the prettiest smartphones you can buy in India today, regardless of the price. The Reno 6 gets the iPhone 12-esque flat edges but it is the pricier Reno 6 Pro that’s got our attention: partly for its design and partly for what lies underneath. We take a look at the latter to see whether it is any good over the OnePlus 9R and iQOO 7 Legend

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Features

News

Sponsored