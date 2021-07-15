Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G review: For the glorious purpose of glowing

The Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G focuses on the premium experience that is capable of turning heads at any instance. It is “flagship-fast”, but does it justify itself over a OnePlus 9R?

The Reno 6 series is the next chapter for Oppo in India. Both the Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro are two of the prettiest smartphones you can buy in India today, regardless of the price. The Reno 6 gets the iPhone 12-esque flat edges but it is the pricier Reno 6 Pro that’s got our attention: partly for its design and partly for what lies underneath. We take a look at the latter to see whether it is any good over the OnePlus 9R and iQOO 7 Legend