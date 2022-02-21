comscore Oppo Reno 7 5G Review | BGR India

Oppo Reno 7 5G Review

The Oppo Reno 7 5G has been launched in India. The smartphone comes at a price of Rs 39,999. We used the Oppo Reno Pro 5G for few weeks and here's our review. 

BGR India   |    Updated: February 21, 2022 5:45 PM IST

The Oppo Reno 7 5G has been launched in India. The smartphone comes at a price of Rs 39,999. As far as specs are concerned, the Oppo Reno 7 Pro comes packed with a 6.50-inch display with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels, MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, 50-megapixel triple rear camera system, 4500mAh battery, fast charging support, 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor, and more. We used the Oppo Reno Pro 5G for a few weeks and here’s our review.

