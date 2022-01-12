comscore motorola-blur-shot-16 | BGR India

Play has recently rolled out two new smartwatches in the country, namely Playfit Slim and Playfit Strength. Both the wearables come with a 1.28-inch IPS LCD screen along with specs like blood oxygen monitoring (SpO2), fitness tracker, and IP67-rated dust and water protection.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: January 12, 2022 1:44 PM IST

Play has recently rolled out two new smartwatches in the country, namely Playfit Slim and Playfit Strength. Both the wearables come with a 1.28-inch IPS LCD screen along with specs like blood oxygen monitoring (SpO2), fitness tracker, and IP67-rated dust and water protection. Playfit Slim and Playfit Strength are both made in India, and with these two offerings, the brand is eyeing on making an impact on the Indian smartwatch market. Talking about the pricing, Playfit Slim is at a price of Rs 3,999. On the other hand, Playfit Strength is priced at Rs 4,999 in India. How is this budget smartwatch ? Is it value for money ? To know all this and more, watch this video.

