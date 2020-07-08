comscore Reviews Video | Latest update Reviews, Technology Video News and tips Video | BGR India

Videos

Watch Next

OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Review 4.06

Reviews

OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Review
Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form 4.35

Reviews

Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form
Realme Narzo 10A Review 4.33

Reviews

Realme Narzo 10A Review
Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment 5.35

Reviews

Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

Poco M2 Pro Camera Review: Quad camera setup done right

Is Poco M2 Pro the best smartphone for mobile imaging in the sub-Rs 15,000 price segment? Watch our review.

Staff   |    Published: July 8, 2020 5:53 PM IST

Poco M2 Pro is the most affordable smartphone yet from the former sub-brand of Xiaomi in India. The affordability does not mean that the company is cutting down on performance or camera experience. The imaging experience, in particular, might be one of the strongest suite of this device. With a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide, a 5-megapixel macro and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, the Poco M2 Pro has really good camera setup on the back. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front. Does this setup lead to solid performance or just another disappointment?

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Features

News