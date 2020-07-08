Is Poco M2 Pro the best smartphone for mobile imaging in the sub-Rs 15,000 price segment? Watch our review.

Poco M2 Pro is the most affordable smartphone yet from the former sub-brand of Xiaomi in India. The affordability does not mean that the company is cutting down on performance or camera experience. The imaging experience, in particular, might be one of the strongest suite of this device. With a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide, a 5-megapixel macro and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, the Poco M2 Pro has really good camera setup on the back. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front. Does this setup lead to solid performance or just another disappointment?