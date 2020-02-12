comscore Poco X2 Review: Should you buy this over Realme X2? | BGR India

Poco X2 Review: Should you buy this over Realme X2?

Reviews

Poco X2 is the second smartphone from former sub-brand of Xiaomi. It brings features like 120Hz display and 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor to the mid-range price segment. Does that make it a winner? Here is our review.

  • Published: February 12, 2020 5:10 PM IST

Poco X2 is finally here. After nearly one and a half years, Poco has launched a smartphone. While it is not the successor to Poco F1, it has a lot going for it. From being only the second smartphone with 120Hz display to being the first with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor. The question really is whether Poco has done good job putting these things together in a package. We review the Poco X2 to find out.

Read full review: https://www.bgr.in/reviews/poco-x2-review-realme-x2-comparison-price-in-india-flipkart-sale-february-11-875043/

