Watch our Poco X3 camera review video to clear your doubts about the latest phone.

The Poco X3 has finally made its debut in India. The device offers a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup, and the main camera is similar to the recently launched Samsung Galaxy M51. The Poco X3 is priced in India at Rs 16,999. If you have any plans to buy this mid-range phone, but want to check the camera performance first, watch our video to clear your doubts.